IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of IRS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 46,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,234. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $989.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.