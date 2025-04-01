Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

IRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

IRWD opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

