Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of Iron Mountain worth $183,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 514.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

