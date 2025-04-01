IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 54.8% in March

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.22. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOBT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

