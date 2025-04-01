Investors Purchase Large Volume of Dana Put Options (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,947 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 286% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,022 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Dana Stock Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 936,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 666,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -102.56%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

