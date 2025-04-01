Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $470.34 and last traded at $472.12. 13,451,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 35,058,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.92.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.32. The company has a market cap of $298.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
