Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $470.34 and last traded at $472.12. 13,451,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 35,058,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.92.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.32. The company has a market cap of $298.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,938,000. Life Line Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,030,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

