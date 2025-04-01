Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,363,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,872,820 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.63.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after buying an additional 1,019,984 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
