Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,363,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,872,820 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.63.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after buying an additional 1,019,984 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.