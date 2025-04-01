Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQJG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQJG Free Report ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 19.25% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

