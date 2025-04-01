Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 255,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 103,126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VCV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 156,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

