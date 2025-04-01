Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,028,000 after buying an additional 2,806,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,703,000 after buying an additional 1,671,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,769,000 after buying an additional 297,858 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.