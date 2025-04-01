InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Plans Dividend of $1.14

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 115.0% increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 8,284 ($107.03) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,032 ($90.85) and a 1-year high of £109.75 ($141.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,732.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.23) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($100.78) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,898.75 ($76.21).
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 400 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of £127.25 ($164.41) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($65,762.27). Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.