InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Plans Dividend of $1.14

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 115.0% increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 8,284 ($107.03) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,032 ($90.85) and a 1-year high of £109.75 ($141.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,732.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.23) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($100.78) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,898.75 ($76.21).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 400 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of £127.25 ($164.41) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($65,762.27). Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.