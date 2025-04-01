Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in March

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Informa Trading Up 1.7 %

IFJPY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 3,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Informa has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

