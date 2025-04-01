Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in March

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Informa Trading Up 1.7 %
IFJPY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 3,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Informa has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $22.78.
About Informa
