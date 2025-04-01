IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16, Zacks reports. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.86%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

