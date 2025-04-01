IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in March

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 1,381,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IHI Stock Performance
IHI stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. IHI has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.
IHI Company Profile
