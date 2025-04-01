IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.70

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 16.7% increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IDOX Trading Down 0.9 %

LON IDOX opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.74) on Tuesday. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 53.31 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £262.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.78.

Get IDOX alerts:

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDOX had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts forecast that IDOX will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.05) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.16) price target on shares of IDOX in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDOX

About IDOX

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.