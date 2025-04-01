Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 182,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 451,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Ibotta Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52.

Ibotta announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ibotta

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

