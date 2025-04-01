IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.08% of IAC worth $211,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,906,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,097,000 after buying an additional 43,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

