Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Huize Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.48. Huize has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.18 million for the quarter.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

