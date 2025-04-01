Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 121.42 ($1.57), with a volume of 80874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HSW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.19) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.50. The stock has a market cap of £182.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.90.

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.