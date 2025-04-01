Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1,182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 83.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

HON stock opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

