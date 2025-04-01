Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Home Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 5,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.72. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Home Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.
About Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.
