Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 5,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.72. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

