Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $472,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,627,000 after buying an additional 629,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,551,000 after buying an additional 513,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $78.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

