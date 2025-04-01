HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down C$7.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$139.65. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of C$102.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$203.65.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
