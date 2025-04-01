HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down C$7.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$139.65. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of C$102.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$203.65.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

