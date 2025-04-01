Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.55), with a volume of 1932410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.49) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.68) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273 ($3.53).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.32%.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.