Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $32.19. 18,141,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 22,197,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $283,039.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,801.88. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,061,718 shares of company stock worth $37,894,395. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

