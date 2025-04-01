HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

