HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,128 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $238.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.54 and a 200-day moving average of $270.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

