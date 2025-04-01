HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $508.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

