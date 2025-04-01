HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,900,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 231,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 544.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,261.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 142,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 131,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,320,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

