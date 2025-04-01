HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,913.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $484.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

