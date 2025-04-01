HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after purchasing an additional 453,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,558,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.