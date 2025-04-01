HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 24,969 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

