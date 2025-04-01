Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 1,808,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,664,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

