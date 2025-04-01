Healthcare Stocks To Research – March 29th

Alphabet, Oracle, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to shares in companies that provide products or services related to health and wellbeing, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks are influenced by regulatory changes, technological advances, and shifts in market dynamics, making them a unique component of many investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,610,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,276,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.66 and a 200 day moving average of $176.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,138,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.12. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $31.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $796.61. 1,758,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $950.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $983.23.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.04. 4,972,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,981. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $471.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.62.

