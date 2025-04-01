Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 267.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,647 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,577. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $46,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,157.86. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,298 shares of company stock worth $543,821 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

