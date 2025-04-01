Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 40,665 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 2,340.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.