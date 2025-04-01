Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $525.95 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $588.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

