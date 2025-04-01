Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 727,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OC opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average is $176.26.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.