Headlands Technologies LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 808.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

