Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,914 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 564,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,054.86. This represents a 68.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.