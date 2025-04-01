Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $513.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.