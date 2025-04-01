Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 43,199 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Barclays PLC increased its position in News by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in News by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 152,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in News by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,850,000 after purchasing an additional 338,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 108.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

News stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

