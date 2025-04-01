Head to Head Survey: Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) versus BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and BG Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics -22,732.03% -258.85% -191.20% BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardio Diagnostics and BG Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Cardio Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than BG Medicine.

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and BG Medicine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics $34,890.00 493.20 -$8.38 million N/A N/A BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BG Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardio Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Medicine has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats BG Medicine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About BG Medicine

(Get Free Report)

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.