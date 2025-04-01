HC Wainwright Boosts BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Price Target to $21.00

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
BiomX Price Performance
Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. BiomX has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27.
