HC Wainwright Boosts BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Price Target to $21.00

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BiomX Price Performance

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. BiomX has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

