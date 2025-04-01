Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $278.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $280.70.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

