Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.