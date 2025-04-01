Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 266,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLMAF shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLMAF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. 11,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. Halma has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

