Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,040,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 20,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,029,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 54,284 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,832,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

