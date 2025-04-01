Hall Kathryn A. Takes $329,000 Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. D-Wave Quantum accounts for about 0.2% of Hall Kathryn A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,436.16. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $29,624,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,100,000. This trade represents a 19.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,071,206 shares of company stock worth $46,758,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

