Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $146.62 and a 1 year high of $205.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novem Group purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 665,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

